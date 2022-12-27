No UAE visa ban for Pakistanis of certain cities: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office Spokesperson on Monday confirmed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had not banned or blacklisted the issuance of visas to Pakistanis belonging to specific cities.
“We have seen the reports. We can confirm that no such ban is in place by UAE for issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens,” Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.
The response came in view of the queries by journalists on reports of blacklisting or ban by the UAE on the issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens belonging to specific cities. The UAE also strongly denied reports of not providing visas to Pakistani citizens belonging to certain cities, terming it as ‘fake news’.
Consulate General of the UAE Karachi Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi said that no such ban had been imposed by the UAE government.
