No, there isn't a UAE visa ban on Pakistanis from specific cities

Pakistani nationals check in at the Dubai International Airport before leaving the Gulf Emirate on a flight back to their country, in this file photo from May 7, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. — AFP/ file

No visa restrictions have been placed on Pakistanis from specific cities by the United Arab Emirates, said UAE Consul-General in Karachi Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi, condemning reports of a UAE visa ban for people born in certain Pakistan cities as "fake news".



"Citizens of Pakistan can apply for a visit visa to the UAE or any other visa without discrimination. They are being given visas," the foreign diplomat said.

Posters are circulating on some social media websites in which a ban on UAE tourist visa is being advertised for Pakistanis born in certain cities.

A screenshot of the poster circulating online advertising a ban on UAE visa for people from certain Pakistani cities.

According to these posters, the gulf country was not issuing visas to people from some Pakistani cities, including Abbottabad, Attock, Bajaur Agency, Chakwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Dera Ismail Khan, Hangu, Hunza, Quetta, Kasur, Kohat, Kotli, Khushab, Khurrum Agency, Larkana, Mohmand Agency, Muzaffargarh, Nawabshah, Parachinar, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Skardu and Sukkur.

The poster warned people to not apply if they belong to any of the aforementioned cities.

"Your visa will be rejected and the fee is non-refundable," it added.

The UAE consul-general in Karachi said that apart from the Islamabad and Lahore consulates, he is personally issuing visas to the citizens born or residing in these cities, from the Karachi consulate.

He expressed regret over the fake reports and reiterated that Pakistani citizens can apply for a visit or any other UAE visa, adding that they are being provided visas.

The consul-general also said that rumours like this are spread from time to time.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, too rejected the reports of any ban by the UAE on issuance of visas to Pakistanis, saying no such ban is in place.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed this while responding to media queries, Radio Pakistan reported.