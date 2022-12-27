Denial of rival’s mandate: Imran’s attitude towards opponents not acceptable, says Kaira

LALAMUSA: Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said discrimination is increasing in Pakistan.

Talking to the media, he said “disagreement, not hatred, is a part of democracy. Imran Khan throughout his political life despised his opposition parties and their voters and unfortunately, the attitude is also flourishing among our youth. Instead of speaking with reason, one speaks vehemently. Such attitudes sometimes lead to major debacles.

This attitude is not acceptable that you call yourself a representative of 220 million people and do not recognise the mandate of your opponents who the people of Pakistan have also voted for. I condemn this behaviour,” he added.