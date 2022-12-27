Arms smuggling bid foiled: police

PESHAWAR: The Hayatabad police foiled a bid to smuggle arms and ammunition and arrested two persons, officials said on Monday.
“A party under supervision of Assistant Superintendent Muhammad Umar and Inspector Taimur Saleem stopped a car during checking in Hayatabad and recovered 11 AK 47 rifles, 22 pistols and over 3000 rounds,” SP Cantt Muhammad Azhar told a press conference.
He added two alleged smugglers Zaheen and Muhammad Ahmad were arrested and a case lodged against them.
The official said the cops had launched investigation.
