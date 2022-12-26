ISI be used to check corruption: Imran

PTI Chairman Imran Khan takes part in an anti-government march in the city of Gujranwala. — AFP/File

LAHORE: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Sunday said good governance could be ensured if the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was used against high-level corruption, money laundering, occupation groups and smuggling.

Talking to senior journalists here, he said if the ISI was assigned the task, dollars flight abroad would stop for good.

He said the judiciary should stand for supremacy of the Constitution in the country.

Imran said the PTI did not dissolve the KP and Punjab assemblies, as it also had to bring its allies around. He said the PTI and its allies will seek a fresh vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly long before January 11.

The PTI chief said he had no doubt that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will dissolve the Punjab Assembly. He said a good player did not play every ball.

Imran said he had no contacts with the establishment adding that they might hold the next general elections in April.

“Elections will have to be held when the two provincial assemblies are dissolved. It’s no issue for us even if the elections get delayed after the dissolution of the two provincial assemblies,” said the PTI chief.

Meanwhile, in a social media post, Imran said, “Unluckily, the rule of law was not allowed in Pakistan. The iron grip of the elite class contributed towards making the institutions and mafias above the law.”

He said the rule of the law ensured justice in a society where all subjects were treated as equal citizens.

Imran said the nation failed to adopt the true concept of ideology of Pakistan envisioned by Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“This ideology paves way for the real freedom, true sovereignty and protection of rights of citizens that eventually saves them from the hold of the ruling and state elite.”

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif alleged that Imran Khan was such an ungrateful person that he could even harm his benefactor.

“Tomorrow, he might dump the issue of selling the Toshakhana gifts on his ‘Murshid’. He said Imran was a person who had no other job to do except for making money.

“When Imran was in power, he did not spare any political opponent. Now that he is in the opposition, he should have patience. Staging sit-ins and raising slogans won’t do him any good. He should get back to the Parliament and talk to us.

The National Assembly will not be dissolved. Tell us if it’s our job to teach him the political ropes?”