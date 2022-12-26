Taimur Jhagra vows to work for strengthening research culture in GIK Institute

SWABI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance and member of the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute Alumni Association (GIKIAA) Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Sunday vowed to work for strengthening the research culture of the institution with full determination.

He was addressing a gathering of alumni at GIK Institute as a chief guest. The gathering was attended by Institute alumni from across the country and abroad. Taimur Jhagra had also acquired quality engineering education from GIK Institute and he was also a member of GIKIAA.

The reunion was attended by members of association, Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector GIK Institute Pro-Rectors, deans, directors, heads of departments, faculty members, alumni, and students. Barrister Habil Ahmed Khan, President GIKIAA also attended the gathering.

The Institute alumni work in different leading companies and organisations in the world. They said that visiting their mother institution after years pushed them back into the golden period of their life.

“I am proud of having received education at GIK and always happy to visit the Institute. The environment, education imparting techniques and research culture is totally different and world class here,” Taimur Jhagra added.

Taimur spoke in detail about the political, economic and security challenges confronted by the country while calling for adopting result-oriented policies to overcome prevailing difficult socio-economic situations.

He eulogized the contribution made by late Ghulam Ishaq Khan as founder and mentor of the GIK Institute.

He said that the present situation is very complex, and it was the responsibility of the nation to play its due role in saving their motherland.

Rector Prof Khalid spoke about academic activities, new initiatives, enhancement of the skills level of the students and strengthening linkages with industry locally. He also explained the future plan including new programmes and the opening of a new campus at Islamabad.

Barrister Habil informed that more than 7000 members of GIK Alumni are working in important positions in 70 countries and Liaison offices have been established in these countries. More than 300 graduates of GIK Institute work only in US Silicon Valley.