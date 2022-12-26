Quaid paid tributes

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Mian Mahmood- ul-Rashid has said in a special message on the birthday of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam, that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the real benefactor of the Pakistani nation because of his efforts we are a free and independent nation today.
Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid said that seeing the plight of Muslims in India today, the value and respect of freedom has increased. He said that Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal and all the workers of Pakistan Movement were our true heroes. The provincial minister said that the Father of the Nation had emphasised on giving equal rights to the minorities in Pakistan as well.
