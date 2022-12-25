Four-member JIT formed to probe Islamabad suicide attack. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: A joint investigation team (JIT) has been formed to probe the suicide bombing in the federal capital’s Sector I-10, a notification from Islamabad’s Chief Commissioner’s Office said Saturday.

One cop was martyred while several others were injured on Friday in the suicide attack, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations, Sohail Zafar Chattha, said.

The notification mentioned that the team was formed on the recommendation of the Islamabad Inspector-General’s Office.

The team comprises four officers, a Senior Superintendent of Police (CTD) Islamabad, one representative each from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB), and any member that the inspector-general nominates.

The CTD Police Station’s SHO and investigating officers in the case will assist the team in the probe, the notification mentioned.

Following the attack, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the terrorists had plans to attack a “high-value target” and had the police officers not stopped them, it would have “been a shame for the country”. The incident comes as the security situation in the country seems to be deteriorating, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after the Tehreek-e-Taliban (Pakistan) ended a ceasefire with Pakistan.

An increase in threats and attacks on security forces and high-profile political personalities in KP has been noticed since then, but the government has stressed that terrorists would be dealt with “iron hands”.