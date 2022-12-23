Cop martyred, more injured in suicide blast in Islamabad's Sector I-10

A cop was martyred and at least three others were injured in a car explosion in the federal capital's Sector I-10 on Friday.

Immediately after the blast, law enforcement officials surrounded the scene and cordoned off the area.



The injured have been moved to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Islamabad.



The Islamabad police spokesperson said that there was a loud explosion when the police stopped a suspicious taxi for a search.



The police stated that the driver of the suspected vehicle was killed in the suicide attack. They said that as soon as the vehicle was stopped, the suicide attacker detonated the explosives.

One of the witnesses said that a police car and bikes were either tracing or chasing the suspicious vehicle. He said that the blast took place when the police stopped the vehicle.

Talking about the victims, the witness said that the policemen were heavily injured and some of the people walking around the area were also injured.

He said that ambulances reached the spot within 25-30 minutes of the blast.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more detail.