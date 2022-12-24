Cop martyred in capital suicide attack

People gathered after a suicide car bomb blast in I-10 sector, Islamabad. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: A suicide attacker, riding a cab with a woman, blew himself up when four bike riding cops of Eagle Squad intercepted them at Sector I-10/4, Friday morning, killing a police official while seven including a police personnel and civilians were injured, an operational police chief told the media.



Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Islamabad police registered an FIR and initiated investigation to make headway to the terrorist outfit involved in the attack.

The Islamabad police were on high alert after getting information from the sensitive intelligence agencies that a gang of terrorists have entered Islamabad to target sensitive installations, prime political personalities, top government figures, religious places and Churches on the occasion of Christmas, the officer said.

Four bike-riding Eagle Squad cops led by Head Constable Adeel Hussain, with Constables Muhammad Hanif, Muhammad Yousaf and Muhammad Bilal, were on duty at East Service Road of I-10 when they noticed a suspicious cab bearing registration number LEI-7793, a man and a woman on board. The cops flagged the cab to stop but the driver sped away towards I-10, the police sources said and added that the Eagle Squad started chasing the cab and got them in front of Street No 31 of I-10/4 and rushed towards the vehicle but the terrorists blew them up. The body parts of the terrorists and parts of the cab scattered hundreds of meters away from the crime scene.

An eyewitness said that he saw mangled remains of a vehicle on fire was surrounded by several security personnel. The Islamabad Police said that a major terror attack was averted.

Head constable Adeel Hussain was martyred in the suicide blast averting major attack and massive casualties by his timely action against the suicide attackers, the top operational officers said.

The CTD sources told this correspondent that the terrorists entered Islamabad from Rawalpindi at about 9:45am with heavy explosive material, while the male suicide attacker was wearing suicide jacket, adding that the terrorists used a cab bearing registration No LEI-7793, 1991 Model which was registered on the name of Syed Sajjad Haider Shah hailing from Chakwal.

The CTD has started hunting the cab owner and the other suspects involved in the terrorist activity in the federal capital. “A prime suspect has been marked and a comprehensive crackdown has been kicked off in and around Islamabad,” the sources maintained.

The CTD and sensitive intelligence agencies, have initiated crackdown on the anti-state elements in jurisdiction of Tarnol and Sangjani police stations arresting two suspects and recovering huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession. The CTD are conducting raids in the marked areas and hideouts to eliminate terrorist outfits from the federal capital, the CTD said.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan while talking to the media persons, said that an explosive laden vehicle entered Islamabad with a man and woman terrorists on board.

The explosive laden vehicle was sent to blow high value target but the Eagle Squad intercepted the vehicle and chased it, subsequently, the terrorists have no option but to blow themselves, killing one police official and wounded seven.

The body and the injured have been shifted to PIMS Hospital.

“Due to efficiency, commitment and professionalism of the police, huge losses of lives have been avoided, the minister concluded.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb condemned terrorism in the city, saying that Shaheed Adeel Hussain and the injured are the heroes of the nation.

Aurangzeb prayed for the family members, the martyred and the speedy recovery of the injured.

The minister also expressed sympathy to the family members of the martyred and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured police personnel.

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party Vice Chairman Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the incident while offering his condolences to the family of the martyred policeman and praying for the wounded.

The brave policemen have crushed the evil intentions of the terrorists, he said.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in its statement reported by AFP, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Reacting to the blast, opposition leader Asad Umar said that the presence of the suicide bomber shows how fast the country is “heading towards destruction”.

“Terrorism was already spreading rapidly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Economy destroyed, law and order destroyed. Where are they leading the country in the greed for power?” tweeted Umar.

Meanwhile, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry while condemning the suicide blast in Islamabad said that the entire nation is proud of the martyred police constable who laid down his life to stop the enemy from achieving his nefarious goals. The AJK president also prayed for the early recovery of the injured policemen and others.

President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Abid S Zuberi and Secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir strongly condemned the suicide attack that took place in federal capital.

In a statement issued here, they expressed deep sorrow and anger at such gruesome act on the part of the terrorists and also praised the valour of security personnel who gave their lives in performance of duty. Their timely intervention and sacrifice have saved the capital city from large scale devastation.

The SCBA President demanded taking action against the terrorists at all levels and concrete steps to ensure the safety of all citizens.