Encroachment on Naran-Jalkhad Road demolished

MANSEHRA: The National Highway Authority in collaboration with the district administration on Saturday grounded concrete and temporary encroachments on the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road.

The joint team of NHA and district administration led by Assistant Commissioner Qamar Zia Malik demolished the buildings on the road in Sandasar, Atter Shisha and Mundiar areas.

“We have grounded buildings and temporary encroachment on Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road from Sandasar to Mundiar,” Zia Malik told reporters.

The official said that Karakoram Highway would also be cleared of the encroached buildings from Dhodial to Chaterplain, a boundary area between Mansehra and Battagram districts.