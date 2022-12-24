Lawmaker attacks Putin for Ukraine ‘war’ reference

Moscow: A Russian lawmaker has called for legal action against President Vladimir Putin for calling the conflict in Ukraine a “war” instead of using an official term coined by Moscow.
During a press conference on Thursday, Putin said Russia wants to “end this war” as soon as possible, referring to the fighting in Ukraine. Officials in Moscow typically refer to the conflict as a “special military operation” in line with new legislation that criminalises what authorities deem to be misleading descriptions of Russia´s 10-month intervention.
