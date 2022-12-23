Neymar and Marquinhos back to PSG training

Ag AFP
PARIS: A day after Kylian Mbappe returned to work at Paris Saint-German, Brazilians Neymar and Marquinhos reported to the club’s training centre on Thursday, according to PSG’s social networks.
They “are back at the Training Center!”, the club tweeted, 13 days after Brazil’s penalty shoot-out elimination against Croatia in the World Cup quarter-finals.
On PSG’s Instagram account, Marquinhos was seen performing various physical exercises but the club did not specify whether Neymar, who suffered a sprained ankle at the World Cup, was following an individual recovery programme.
Lionel Messi remains in Argentina where the country has been celebrating his team’s success in Qatar and is not expected back in Paris before the new year.
RENNES, France: The French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet said in an interview published on Thursday he...
PARIS: Lionel Messi will celebrate his World Cup triumph by agreeing to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, local media...
LONDON: Jofra Archer is poised to make an eagerly-anticipated England comeback in the new year after being named...
LONDON: Pep Guardiola has insisted his time as manager of Manchester City will “not be complete” if he fails to...
KARACHI: Navy started the 7th National Shotgun Championship on high note as it won two gold medals on Thursday at PN...
KARACHI: The IOC Olympic Solidarity seminar for the athletes education and leadership will be organised at the...
Comments