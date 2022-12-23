KP govt ends winter vacations in summer zone

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to end winter vacations in the summer zone and cut it in half in the winter zone of the province.

A formal notification to this effect was issued on Thursday. Normally, half a month of vacations are given in the summer zone in the final week of December and three months in the snow-bound winter zone.

But this year, no winter recess would be observed in the summer zone and one and a half months’ vacations - from January 1 to February 15, 2023 - would be observed in the winter zone.

The notification reads: “In the aftermath of Corona Pandemic 2019, the working days for academic session 2022-23 are not sufficient to complete the coursework in the schools of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It has, therefore, been decided to waive off the winter vacations in the summer zone of the province till any unusual change in the weather condition. Likewise, winter vacations in the winter zone have also been reduced and schools in the winter zone shall remain closed from 01-01-2023 to 15-02-2023. The decision has been taken in the best interest of the students and to overcome the huge gap of working days in schools.”