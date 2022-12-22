JI to protest if LG polls postponed in Islamabad

Islamabad: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leaders on Wednesday warned that they would lodge a protest and move the court if the coalition government attempts to get December 31 local government polls in Islamabad postponed.

Addressing a press conference here the JI central naib ameer and ex-MNA Mian Muhammad and Islamabad ameer Nasarullah Randhawa alleged that the federal government was finding ways to escape from local government elections.

They also rejected a step of the Ministry of Interior regarding the increase in the number of union councils at a time when the schedule of the election had been decided and the residents of Islamabad are set to go to polls on December 31. Mian Aslam also praised the Chief Election Commissioner for rejecting the government’s decision and his announcement to go ahead with LG polls on December 31.