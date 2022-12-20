North Korea conducts ‘final-stage test’ for spy satellite

SEOUL: North Korea carried out an “important final-stage test” for the development of a spy satellite, which it will complete by April next year, state media said on Monday.

The report comes a day after Seoul´s military said it had detected launches by Pyongyang of two medium-range ballistic missiles, the North´s latest in a year of unprecedented weapons tests.

Analysts say developing such a satellite would provide North Korea with cover for testing banned intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), as they share much of the same technology. The launches were “an important final-stage test for the development of (a) reconnaissance satellite”, a spokesperson with the North´s National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) said, according to the official Korean Central News Agency on Monday.