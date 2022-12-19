Imran has played his last card: Kh Asif

SIALKOT: Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday said that former prime minister Imran Khan has played his last card by announcing dissolution of the Punjab and KP assemblies.

He said that PTI chairman tried to raise controversy” among institutions, but he has realised his worth as people have started to back out from his support. While addressing the workers’ convention in Sialkot Khawaja said “Audio leaks have revealed their secrets and lies, no one will give testimony on Khan’s behalf since almost all family members have properties, whether in Dubai or in New York.”

The defence minister said, “We cannot let the country ruin, we are trying to stabilise the crumbling economy. Every citizen is patriotic and loves Pakistan, Imran Khan has damaged our heritage and the country is facing the consequences of capitalists’ actions.”

He further said that Nawaz was punished for not taking pay from his own son, his flats are his family’s personal property, and Nawaz Sharif is facing the music for serving as the PM. They followed the rules and law which is why they have to deal with court trials.”

Khawaja while addressing the workers, slammed Khan by saying that he cannot force the government to hold snap polls, there used to be more people in his rallies, but as the numbers are decreasing, Imran Khan has started to see his worth.

Elections will be held according to the constitution and law. He added, “Elections will be held according to people and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) s’ expectations.” The minister added, “I have never filed a case against anyone in these 33 years of politics, a petition was filed at National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against me and for 4 years the person who filed it, has not been able to gather any proof to support it.”