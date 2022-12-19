Desilting of canals from 26th

LAHORE:According to the Annual Canal Closures plan about one and a half month desilting campaign will start from December 26 and will end on January 30, 2023.

In first phase, Jhelum Zone canals would be closed till January 30, 2023. Canals in the Tarbela Command Zone will start closing in the wake of desilting campaign from January 10, 2023. As water releases from Mangla and Tarbela reservoirs will start reducing in coming days hydel generation will also be reduced between December 26, 2022 to January 30, 2023. Consequently, the government has to rely on thermal generation resources during this period to meet power demand.