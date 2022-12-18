PCB showers praise on retiring Azhar

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday paid rich tribute to the seasoned batsman Azhar Ali, who has announced his retirement from Test cricket.

A special ceremony was held in his honour during the lunch break of the third and final Test between Pakistan and England here at the National Bank Cricket Arena which was also attended by the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja. Ramiz also handed over a souvenir to Azhar who was playing his farewell Test and fell for 45 just before lunch on Saturday in Pakistan’s first innings.

Azhar’s family was also present. Speaking on the occasion Ramiz Raja said that Azhar is a true ambassador for cricket.

“You have been such a selfless cricketer in the dressing room and what you achieved is truly amazing,” Ramiz said.

“You played selfless cricket and I also would like others to follow you,” Ramiz said. “The 300 runs he scored was simply amazing. He was brilliant in his technique. He played according to the situation and he was really a team player,” Ramiz said. “Such contributions form the base of cricket. He has a massive contribution in Pakistan’s success,” said the PCB chief.

Meanwhile, Azhar said it was not easy for him to leave Test cricket especially after sharing the dressing room for so many years and making so many friends. “My career has been memorable. My 141 against England at Southampton was my best innings. That was a challenging innings for me and I love that,” said Azhar, also a former Pakistan captain. Azhar on Friday announced his retirement from Test cricket.