France to develop next-generation fighter jet

PARIS: The French army on Friday officially awarded the contract to develop a new European combat jet, a key project in the push to integrate the continent´s military capabilities and reduce its reliance on American equipment.
French and German officials announced the deal last month, burying the hatchet after months of dispute over how the industrial work would be shared out for the stealth delta-wing aircraft. European planemaker Airbus and France´s Dassault Aviation, joined by Spain´s Indra and a host of subcontractors, will collaborate on the so-called Future Combat Air System against a rival project, Tempest, pursued by Britain, Italy, Sweden and Japan.
“This historic contract, worth 3.2 billion euros ($3.4 billion), will cover the work on a demonstrator of the FCAS and its components for around three and a half years,” the companies said in a statement.
