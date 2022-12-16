Before PA dissolution: PMLQ wants seat adjustment with PTI

LAHORE: A two-member PMLQ delegation, headed by former federal minister Ch Moonis Elahi, called on PTI Chairman Imran Khan here on Thursday.

MNA Ch Hussein Elahi also attended the meeting that discussed the core issue related to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly, sources said, adding that the PMLQ wanted to finalise seat adjustments with the PTI before PA dissolution and in case of fresh or by-polls, both sides would come up as election allies.

The sources said the PMLQ wanted its share on at least 25 general seats of Punjab in the next polls. Ch Pervaiz Elahi, during his tenure as the chief minister, has granted the status of division to Gujrat and has given status of district to different Tehsils.

The PMLQ leadership wants to field its candidates from Wazirabad and parts of southern Punjab. On all such issues, negotiations are under way.