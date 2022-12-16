Cambridge dictionary changes definition of ‘woman’, ‘man’

LONDON: The Cambridge dictionary has changed the definitions of “man” and “woman” and made it inclusive for people who do not identify with the sex they were assigned at birth, reported BBC.

The definition of “man” is now “an adult who lives and identifies as a male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.” The updated definition of “woman” reads: “An adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth”.

The previous definitions assumed that sex and gender identity always adhered to one another. The new definitions, however, are inclusive of trans people. The changes have been appreciated by many people online, but have also received a huge pushback from conservatives. “Remember, if you can control the language, you can control the population, tweeted well-known political commentator Steven Crowder.