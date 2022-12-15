England arrive in Karachi for final Test

KARACHI: Pakistan and England cricket teams on Wednesday arrived here for the third and final Test of the series which will begin here at the National Bank Cricket Arena from December 17.
Water-tight security arrangements had been made outside the airport. Both the teams were taken amid tight security to the hotel. Both teams will train (optional) on Thursday (today) from 10am to 1pm. This is after 17 long years that England are touring Pakistan for test cricket.
