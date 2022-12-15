Col (Retd) Amjad Hussain Sayed remembered

LAHORE:Speakers at a seminar of Nazriya Pakistan Trust said the nation must honour its heroes while remembering the role, contributions and services in the Freedom Movement of student leader Col (Retd) Amjad Hussain Sayed on his birthday centennial.

The seminar was chaired by NPT Chairman Chief Justice (Retd) Ejaz Nisar and had a keynote speech by NPT Senior Vice-Chairman Mian Altaf Farooq. A diverse and distinguished audience of 200 people complimented Senator Mushahid Hussain on his election as Vice Chairman of Nazriya Pakistan Trust. Ms Tahseen Sayed, daughter of Amjad Hussain, who recently retired as the senior most Pakistani in the World Bank, spoke of her father’s strong commitment to female education and inculcating values of ‘Rizq e Halal’ & ‘Kalima e Haq’.

Senator Mushahid Hussain thanked the Board of Governors and General Council of NPT for reposing confidence in him through his unanimous election as Vice Chairman of Nazriya Pakistan Trust. He termed it ‘a unique national non-governmental organisation dedicated to the promotion of the vision of the Founding Fathers of Pakistan, especially Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam, as well as Madar e Millat Mohtrama Fatima Jinnah’.

Later, while speaking to the media, Senator Mushahid Hussain urged the need for a ‘political ceasefire’ on such pressing national issues as economy, energy, environment, extremism and education’, adding ‘no one person, party, government or institution alone can solve the problems of Pakistan’.

He said the political forces in Pakistan had demonstrated maturity by ensuring a smooth military transition and there was no reason why general elections in 2023 should also be fair, free and transparent leading to a smooth political transition.