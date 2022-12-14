400 protesters jailed over Tehran protests

TEHRAN: Courts in Tehran have sentenced 400 people to jail terms of up to 10 years over their involvement in protests sparked by Mahsa Amini´s death, Iran´s judiciary said on Tuesday.

Iran has been gripped by nearly three months of protests -- which officials describe as “riots” -- since the death of Amini after her arrest for an alleged breach of the country´s dress code for women.

“In hearings on cases of rioters in Tehran province, 160 people were sentenced to between five and 10 years in prison, 80 people to two to five years and 160 people of up to two years,” Tehran´s judiciary chief Ali Alghasi-Mehr said, quoted by the judiciary´s Mizan Online website. The Islamic republic has drawn widespread international condemnation after executing two men in the past week in connection with the unrest.