Incentive to fail

Nothing has caused Pakistan and its people more pain than the use of public office for private gain. This culture has created a perverse incentive structure whereby the more public office is abused, the worse the country does, the more our governing elite stands to gain.

The ethics of governance in Pakistan are totally upside down. Until we can find a means of correcting this problem, our country is doomed to keep repeating the failures of the present.

Abdul Razaque

Sukkur