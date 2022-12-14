Incentive to fail

Nothing has caused Pakistan and its people more pain than the use of public office for private gain. This culture has created a perverse incentive structure whereby the more public office is abused, the worse the country does, the more our governing elite stands to gain.
The ethics of governance in Pakistan are totally upside down. Until we can find a means of correcting this problem, our country is doomed to keep repeating the failures of the present.
Abdul Razaque
Sukkur
In today’s Pakistan, one can see regression everywhere. From politics to the economy to education and pollution,...
Financial discipline and austerity can only be achieved if those in government and the top institutions lead by...
This letter refers to the news report ‘Sanjrani advises Imran to return to parliament’ . If Imran Khan is half as...
The pollution of the world’s oceans is one of the gravest threats faced by humanity. Every day, vast quantities of...
Though some would argue that it is too soon to tell, it seems as though Pakistan cricket has just found its next big...
Has there ever been a FIFA World Cup with more upsets? Argentina’s defeats at the hands of minnows Saudi Arabia,...
Comments