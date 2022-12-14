Unprecedented

Has there ever been a FIFA World Cup with more upsets? Argentina’s defeats at the hands of minnows Saudi Arabia, favourites Brazil being eliminated by Croatia and Germany failing to make it past the group stages, the list is never-ending. However, Morocco’s victory over Portugal has, arguably, topped them all.

Morocco has become the only African country to ever reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, forever changing the way the world sees African football. If they can go past France, make it to the finals and lift the trophy, it will be the greatest underdog story in the history of all sports.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi