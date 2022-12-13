Inquiry report findings on Mardan DHO awaited

PESHAWAR: The provincial Health Department is yet to release the inquiry committee report of the District Health Officer (DHO) of Mardan.

The provincial government had recently removed Mardan DHO Dr Kachkol Khan from his position and ordered an inquiry against him for appointing male members to vacant positions of Class-IV meant for females.

The DHO responsibilities were given to Medical Superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital of Mardan, Dr Javed Iqbal Khan, BS-19 of the management cadre, as an additional charge.

Some powerful elements in the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were allegedly backing Dr Kachkol Khan as he managed to continue his work for a long time despite several complaints against him by the health workers.

He was previously suspended and an inquiry was initiated against him for mismanagement during corona pandemic and irregularities in vaccination, but he was reinstated and asked to continue his work.

This time written proofs were shared on social media in which dozens of men were appointed as Class-IV employees at positions meant for women.The government had appointed a three-member inquiry committee to probe the allegations against him and submit a report to the

department.

However, the report is yet to be shared with the media.There were reports that some people in the Health Department were allegedly protecting Dr Kachkol Khan by employing delaying tactics in submitting the inquiry report.Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra avoided commenting when approached for that.