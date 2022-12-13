Readers moot on 17th

Islamabad:National Readers Conference has been arranged by ‘Read Pakistan’ to stre­ngthen the habit of reading among people and to enhance quality literacy instruction among citizens.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Chairman Read Pakistan Farrukh Dall said the conference would be held on December 17, at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) having various activities including panel discussions, speeches, stage play, a book exchange program, and awards for those working to promote book reading.