Karachi Book Fair comes to an end

The 17th five-day Karachi International Book Fair, organised at the Expo Centre by the Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association, end on Monday after breaking its own previous record of visitors as over five million people visited the event in five days.

The book fair continued from December 8 to December 12, and it was attended by foreign diplomats, political, religious, academic, social and literary figures, students, representatives of government and private educational institutions, and a large number of citizens.

According to an estimate, the number of people who participated in the fair crossed 500,000, and on Sunday, a large number of citizens came, breaking all previous records. The book fair was organised in the spacious area of Hall 1, Hall 2 and Hall 3 of the Expo Center.

On the last day, publishers and booksellers reduced the prices of books for book lovers considerably. As many as 136 renowned publishers from all over Pakistan had set up stalls in the book fair, while 40 printing houses from 17 countries also participated.