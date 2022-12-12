Minister opens filtration plant

LAHORE:Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed inaugurated the water filtration plant in Umar Block, Iqbal Town on Sunday.

Later, talking to the media, he said that the cost of the filtration plant was Rs7 million and it was completed in the shortest period. He said that PTI's local leaders Waqas Amjad and Chaudhry Yusuf worked hard for the completion of the plant. He said that residents of Umar Block and Raza Block would benefit from the new filtration plant. He promised that Allama Iqbal Town would be made the exemplary in terms of development. He said that where there was no work on roads, streets and sewerage for 40 years, now all the roads of Raza Block, Umar Block and Sikandar Block had been constructed while the development schemes of the remaining blocks were also in progress.

The minister said that the “corrupt gang” had pushed the country and the people in a bad situation. "Now immediate elections are very necessary to restore the country's economy as the only new government can remove the current instability in Pakistan.", he added.