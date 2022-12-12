Second round of Pakistan Cup today

KARACHI: The second round of the Pakistan Cup 2022-2023 will be conducted here at different venues on Monday (today).

Balochistan and Sindh will face each other here at the SBP Sports Complex. Both teams lost their first round matches. Sindh were undone by two wickets by Southern Punjab while Balochistan, the defending champions, were conquered by Northern by 54 runs on D/L method after the game was stopped due to bad light when Balochistan reached 244-7 while chasing a target of 357.

Here at the UBL Sports Complex, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be pitted against Southern Punjab.

KP were beaten by Central Punjab by eight wickets in their first round match, while Southern Punjab snatched a two-wicket win against Sindh.

Northern, who defeated Balochistan in their first round, will face Central Punjab here at the NBP Sports Complex. The six-team event is being played under round robin league. The top four teams will progress to the semi-finals.