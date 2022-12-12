 
December 12, 2022
Newspost

Sound the alarm

December 12, 2022

This letter refers to the article ‘Economic security’ (December 10, 2022) by Zunaira Inam Khan. The article highlights the dire straits of our economy and how the damage caused by the recent floods threatens to push us off the edge.

I second the article’s recommendation for the imposition of an economic emergency. If there was ever a time for drastic measures, it is now.

Abdul Sattar

Kolwah

