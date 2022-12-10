CJSC takes stock of last year’s performance

Islamabad : The authorities of the Islamabad Capital Territory Police submitted a report in the meeting of National Criminal Justice (Policy Making) Committee (CJSC) held on Friday.

Chief Justices of all provinces, chief secretaries and inspector generals of police and other administrative officers are members of the Policy Making Committee.

“With the reference to the implementation of the Police Order-2002 in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), that the superior judiciary has observed in different cases that Police Order-2002 has become effective and operative in the Islamabad Capital Territory because the local governments established and elected under the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act, 2015 has assumed their respective offices”, the ICT police authorities submitted.

It was clarified in the report that subsection (3) of Section 1 of the Police Order, 2002 has, therefore, taken effect. It is worth mentioning here that Ministry of Law & Justice (Law-I Section) vide O.M. dated 20.09.2022 has also opined that according to the Clause (3) of Article 1 of the Police Order, 2002 the local governments have long assumed office in the Islamabad Capital Territory and therefore, the Police Order, 2002 has come into operation in the ICT and a consequence the Police Act, 1861 (V of 1861) stands repealed.

“With the reference to the enhancement of the capacity building of Police, ICT Police have taken initiatives. Firstly, the Training School of ICT Police has been upgraded to Capital Police College, Islamabad, secondly professional courses for the Investigation Officers are being run regularly at Capital Police College and thirdly, Specialised training courses have been developed to train professional and experienced Investigation Officers”, adding, “Operational officers have been posted in each police station and investigation has been separated from Operations according to Police Order. 4 Special Investigation Units - Robbery/Dacoity Unit (RDU), Anti Vehicle Lifting Unit (AVLU), Intelligence Technical Expert Assistance Unit (ITEAU) and Special Sexual Offence Investigation Unit (SSOIU), have been established to ensure grooming and utilization of the professional and experienced police officers”.

As for as establishment of forensic laboratories in Islamabad and appointment of chemical examiner is concerned, same pertains to Ministry of Interior, however, ICT police has moved a request for appointment of chemical examiner to Ministry of Interior under intimation to the National Police Bureau.

The ICT authorities submitted that ICT Police has to send parcels of criminal cases to PFSA, Lahore for chemical examinations, due to which chemical analysis reports of the cases gets delayed considerably. Besides this, a huge amount is also spent on the forensic reports as fee charges. Thus, appointment of the chemical examiner is need of the hour, therefore, it is requested that keeping in view the requirements and as desired by the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, chemical examinations in all disciplines of the chemical analysis fields may be made operational and required chemical examiner(s) may be appointed in NFSA urgently.