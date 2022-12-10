LWMC CEO inaugurates anti-smog squad

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Anan Qamar has inaugurated the anti-smog squad on Friday.

The anti-smog squad consisted of mechanical sweepers, a special group of sanitary workers and an enforcement wing. A special team is also part of the anti-smog squad. Lahore Waste Management Company CEO said that all resources are being utilised to make Lahore smog-free. Anti-smog squad will work continuously from 12 noon to 3.00pm to protect citizens from the harmful effects of smog. According to the Air Quality Index survey, citizens faced severe smog problems between 12 noon to 3.00pm and the LWMC anti-smog squad will remain active in high-risk areas during this time, he said.

According to a spokesperson for LWMC, High Court Chowk, Kachheri Chowk, Secretariat Chowk, Lahore Press Club Chowk, Punjab Assembly Chowk, Chauburji Chowk, Shah Alam Chowk and Hall Road are among the high-risk areas. In the high-risk areas, mechanical sweeping and washing will continue during day and night shift as well, he added.

LWMC CEO further said that providing a clean and smog-free environment to the citizens of Lahore is our first priority but the citizens should also play their due part in this campaign. He said the scattering and burning of litter is an illegal offense and it will be dealt with according to law. Citizens are requested to avoid burning garbage. In case of any complaint, citizens can always dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use social media platforms.