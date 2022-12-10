One killed in massive fire in Moscow shopping centre

MOSCOW: One person died on Friday in a massive blaze the size of a football pitch which broke out overnight in a sprawling shopping and entertainment centre in a northern Moscow suburb.

“In the Moscow region, firefighters are putting out a fire the size of 7,000 square metres,” Russia´s Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Telegram. Russian media later reported that one person had been killed in the fire at the Mega Khimki shopping centre, about seven kilometres from Moscow´s Sheremetyevo Airport. More than 70 firefighters and 20 fire trucks were working at the site, emergency services said, adding that their work was hampered due to the design of the building.