‘Sports vital source of national unity’

Islamabad : Sports play an important role in the unity, integrity, and solidarity of the nation in the present era, we should focus on the sports and play grounds, said Waqar Zafar Bakhtawari, a prominent businessman, says a press release.

As a first step we will initiate activities from sectors F-7 and F-8 for the promotion of sports and playground. He said that he will try to open the playgrounds in schools and colleges in both sectors for the public so that these grounds can be used in the best interests of the residents. Addressing the people who had gathered to clean the park of F-8/1, Waqar Bakhtawari said that work should be done for the development and promotion of cricket, hockey and other sports. Committees will also be formed for the promotion of the sports in these areas. The youth have been appealed to contact him for the promotion of their relevant sports. Mian Amjad Mehmood, Arshad Raheem, Anam ullah Khattak, Malik Haroon Umar Ali Haider and Sezhan Danial were also present on the occasion.