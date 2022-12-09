Corruption impedes country’s growth: governor

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman said that corruption is a social evil that impedes the economic growth of a country. He said this in his message on World Anti-Corruption Day on Thursday.

Governor said that the purpose of observing this day is to raise awareness among people against corruption. Distinguishing between right and wrong is a test of our character, he said adding that corruption adversely effects economic and social development, so promoting transparency is the need of the hour. He said that eradicating corruption is not only the responsibility of government but the responsibility of every member of the society.

The governor said that NAB has a great responsibility to ensure that this august institution with a noble cause does not become a tool in anyone's hands. He said that NAB has to maintain its dignity and also care for the dignity of others.

Meanwhile, the students of Balochistan Residential College Zhob led by Prof Guldar Ali Khan Wazir visited Governor’s House here on Thursday. Punjab Governor on this occasion informed the students about the historical significance of the Governor’s House. He also answered various questions of the students during the meeting. Students appreciated the opening of the Governor's House for students' study tours.

Additional charge: The federal government, while accepting the recommendations of the Evacuee Trust Property Board Chairman, has given the additional charge of Kartarpur Management Unit (CEO) to Sanaullah Khan, Grade 19 Additional Secretary (Admin) of the Trust Board. Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued his notification and he has been appointed for a period of three months.