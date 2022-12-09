 
close
Friday December 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Mamoon moves into KL Junior Open quarters

By Our Correspondent
December 09, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Mamoon Khan moved into the quarterfinals of 14th REDtone KL Junior Open in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

He stunned second seed Kovin Surendran from Malaysia 11-8, 11-6, 11-3 in the pre-quarterfinals.

He will face Kim Minki from Korea in the quarters.

Comments