Fuuast’s Senate to extend tenure of acting VC for two months

The 48th Senate meeting of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science, and Technology (Fuuast) has decided to extend the four-month tenure of acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ziauddin for two months if the NED University vice chancellor refuses to become acting VC of federal varsity.

During the meeting, no proposal to remove Prof Ziauddin was taken into consideration. The deputy chair and other members pointed out that the term of the Senate was coming to an end; therefore, it should be decided that the acting VC should be given two more months until the appointment of a new vice chancellor.

Another suggestion was made that the VC of the NED Engineering University should be made the acting VC of Fuuast for an additional term if required, which was approved after a consensus.

The meeting was informed that the data of selection boards had already been sent to the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan for review and correspondence. During the meeting, the issue of salaries was also discussed. The treasurer reprimanded the cccounts department for sending the wrong budget report to the HEC. He said that the report had included the proposed increases in teachers’ salaries.

However, the deputy chair told the meeting that the report submitted by the committee consisting of Wasim Ajmal and Dr Ziaul Qayyum on February 18, 2022, had been removed from the Registrar’s Office because no significant objection was raised in that report. It should be noted that, according to the records, at that time Rubina Mushtaq was the acting registrar and that report was given to her by the former VC.

The Senate meeting recommended disciplinary action against teaching and non-teaching staffers who did follow the attendance procedures with the biometrics system. The deputy chair hoped that the HEC would show progress with mutual cooperation on the issues of Fuuast and the financial and administrative affairs of the institution would also improve.