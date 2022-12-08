Arms seized at Torkham border

LANDIKOTAL: The Customs authorities at Torkham border on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle foreign-made arms and ammunition.

Chief collector Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Salim while showing the seized arms to media said that taking action on a tip-off, they stopped a loaded truck (E-3657) at Torkham border as it entered Pakistan.

He said the truck was loaded with pomegranates from Afghanistan.

The customs chief said the Customs officials searched the truck and recovered 16 US-made automatic guns and 15,000 of bullets.

He said seized weapons were worth more than Rs40 million. The arms were concealed in the hidden cavities of the truck, he added.

Muhammad Salim said that the driver of the truck had fled from the scene while the truck was impounded.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Development Sajid Hussain Turi along with member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly member Bilawal Afridi visited the Torkham border. They were briefed about the trade activities with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics.