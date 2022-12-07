Funeral prayers of martyred cops offered

LAHORE:The funeral prayers of martyred ASI Asim Ali and Constable Shahid Arshad Ali, who were killed during a police encounter with unknown dacoits at Shamkay Bhattiyan Manga Mandi area on Monday night were offered at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Tuesday.
CCPO Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, Additional IG Investigation Punjab Ghulam Rasool Zahid, DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Esmael, DIG Security Mehboob Rashid, CTO Dr Asad Ejaz, SSsP, divisional SsP, a large number of Police Officers and Jawans and family members of the martyred police personnel attended the funeral prayers.
A contingent of police presented guard of honour to the martyred personnel on this occasion. CCPO Lahore along with Additional IG Investigation Punjab, DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation and other senior police officers laid flowers wreaths on the coffins of the martyred police personnel.
