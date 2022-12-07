Power over country

This letter refers to the news report ‘Imran wants power even if it undermines country: PM’ (December 5, 2022). Of course, he does. However, with his long march turning out to be a dud, and his other initiatives meeting the same fate, the only people Imran Khan can threaten now are himself and his associates. Unfortunately, given the current government's performance, it is not like we should be counting our blessings at this turn of events. The wheel of politics keeps turning, with different spokes trading places at the top, while the people and the country are crushed underneath.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
