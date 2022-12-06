Chaudhrys out to curry favour with establishment: PTI senator

PTI Central Vice President Senator Ijaz Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: PTI Central Vice President Senator Ijaz Chaudhry Monday said PMLQ leaders Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Chaudhry Moonis Elahi had issued their statements under what he called ‘the doctrine of necessity’.

Talking to a news channel, he said the PMLQ narrative was on a collision course with the PTI’s that was not benefiting the PTI and its allies but the ruling PDM. He said Chaudhrys statements were not sitting comfortably with the PTI workers, supporters and voters and advised them against issuing such statements. Whatever they want, the whole nation is watching and they must avoid doing it, he added.



“Maybe they both are issuing such statements to attract attention of the quarters concerned. The politics of Chaudhrys toes the establishment’s line and they take all their political decisions with their consultation. I still believe they will follow their instructions in future too. As far as the stance of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan and its leadership is concerned, it’s amply clear and there are no ambiguities. I think the PTI will stick to its decision,” Senator Ijaz said.

Asked why the Chaudhrys issued such statements, he said many politicians issued such statements under the doctrine of necessity. It might be a message to the new administration (in the establishment) to curry favour with them, to win their pleasures and to grab their attention, he added.

Senator Ijaz further said, “Not only a dominant majority of people in Pakistan, but also the entire international community has authenticated Imran Khan’s narrative. This is enough reply to the statement of Chaudhry sahib.”

Our correspondent adds: The Punjab CM camp reacted strongly to Ejaz Chaudhry statement. A spokesman for Parvez Elahi termed Ejaz Chaudhry a ‘thankless’ person. He said it was Parvez Elahi who got Ejaz Chaudhry elected as a senator unopposed whereas before polls, Ejaz was begging for the support of Parvez Elahi.