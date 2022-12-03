Moonis role vital in misguiding his father: Ata Tarar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Ataullah Tarar. Twitter

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Ataullah Tarar said on Friday Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PMLQ) leader Moonis Elahi played a major role in misguiding his father Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and taking him away from the PDM alliance.

Talking to the media here, he said Moons Elahi created hurdles in the way of his father [Parvez Elahi] to become the Punjab chief minister from the PDM platform, though he had reached consensus with the alliance leadership on the issue. The SAPM said Moonis Elahi and his father did not want the Punjab Assembly to dissolve.

Ata Tarar regretted that Moonis Elahi tried to change the situation by making a controversial statement about General Qamar Javed Bajwa after his retirement. He said it seemed Moonis was waiting for retirement of Qamar Bajwa to make him controversial.

The PMLN leader alleged that Moonis Elahi was buying vehicles worth one-and-a-half billion rupees each from Gujrat for provincial ministers. He claimed that the divisional headquarters was being built in Gujarat where Moonis Elahi had purchased farmlands. He added that 12-lakh every minister was getting salary in Punjab. He added: “We had returned Rs 12 lakh salary bill, but they passed it. They were doing drama that life would be sacrificed for Imran Khan,” he added. “Parvez Elahi was longing for the Chief Ministership, I have seen it,” Tarar added.

He said as per the constitution and law, the motion of no-confidence and vote of confidence could be called at any time. He added that the introduction of a motion of no-confidence was sufficient to prevent the dissolution of the assembly.

Ata Tarar said economic stability was linked to political stability. “In our first government, numerous development projects were worked on and investment was also coming. Our government had left inflation at four per cent. They stopped all the projects as soon as they came; Nawaz Sharif himself was building a motorway but Murad Saeed did not build a kilometre of road, he said. He added that the PMLN had changed the fate of south Punjab, he claimed.