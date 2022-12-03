JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman. The News/File

KARACHI: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that Moonis Elahi makes his decisions on signals from others while Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has taken wise decisions in the current political situation.

Talking to the media after visiting the family of the late businessman SM Muneer to offer condolences, the PDM chief said that Moonis Elahi is a family member of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and he should respect the decision made by his elder. He said that every citizen should play a role in strengthening Pakistan economically. “It is the responsibility of every individual to strengthen the country. It was close to bankruptcy but the current government has improved the economy and taken it out of the gray list. The value of the rupee against the dollar is also improving,” he claimed.

Later, he visited Mujahid Clooney and met party workers and leaders whose houses were razed in a cleanup drive by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. The victims informed him about their problems and demands. Assuring his support, he said he would not allow injustice with labourers anywhere in the country. “I will talk to the Sindh government about your problems,” he added.