Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. Twitter

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said on Saturday they were waiting for Imran’s signal to dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

Pervez Elahi, along with his son and former federal minister Moonis Elahi, met Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan at the CM Office and held detailed consultations on the current political situation. Matters pertaining to rules and regulations of the Punjab Assembly and other legal affairs came under discussion, along with technical aspects of the constitutional situation.

The CM stated that the number of opposition parties was insignificant. The false narrative of imposing governor’s rule and filing a no-trust motion would ultimately prove to be only tall claim. CM Elahi remarked that the ‘27-kilometre prime minister’ had started feeling the heat of current political situation. The CM vowed to stand with Imran Khan and continue doing so. “We are waiting for a signal from Imran Khan to dissolve the Punjab Assembly,” he said adding that “whosoever we side with, we continue to stand with him through thick and thin”.

Meanwhile, PTI is yet to take a decision on dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies in one go or one after the other. Both chief ministers have formally authorised Imran Khan to take the decision on his own.

Chief of Staff of Imran Khan, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, when contacted by telephone, confirmed that it was yet to be decided whether to dissolve the two assemblies together or one after the other. “The sequencing is being thrashed out presently on the dissolution of assemblies. We have to see the matters from different angles like what degree of impact will be triggered by such a big step. The nation wants elections as early as possible,” he added.

Asked can the party opt for dissolution of the other two assemblies i.e. Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, he said that a decision was still to be taken on the option of the other two assemblies.