All five former NHL players walk free in sexual assault case

This representational image shows a person holding a gavel. — Pexels/File

Five former players from Canada’s 2018 world junior ice hockey team have been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room that year, a judge announced on Thursday.

The charges against Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube, Carter Hart and Cal Foote stemmed from an incident in a hotel room in the Canadian city of London after a Hockey Canada gala held to celebrate the team’s world junior championship victory.

All five former National Hockey League (NHL) players were charged with one count of sexual assault, while McLeod faced an additional charge of being party to an offence. They all pleaded not guilty.

McLeod was also acquitted of the additional charge.

“The allegations made in this case, even if not deemed criminal, were very disturbing and the behaviour in question was unacceptable,” the NHL said in a statement, adding that it will review the judge’s findings.

“While we carry out that analysis and consider next steps, the players charged in this case are ineligible to play in the League,” the NHL said.

According to CBC News, Justice Maria Carroccia told the court she did not find the complainant’s evidence to be “credible or reliable” and that the Crown failed to prove she did not consent to the sexual activity.

Karen Bellehumeur, a lawyer for the complainant, who is identified only as E.M. due to a publication ban, said she had spoken to her client – who watched the proceedings remotely – after the verdict.

“She’s obviously very disappointed with the outcome and with Her Honour’s assessment of her honesty and reliability,” said Bellehumeur. “She’s never experienced not being believed like this before.”

Crown attorney Meaghan Cunningham told reporters they would “carefully review” Carroccia’s decision but declined further comment as the case is still within the appeal period.

The defence focused on questioning E.M.’s credibility.

“Justice Carroccia’s carefully reasoned decision represents a strong vindication for Mr McLeod and his co-defendants,” said McLeod’s lawyer, David Humphrey.

“She found the complainant’s testimony lacked credibility and was unreliable.”

When charges were laid in January 2024, McLeod and Foote were with the New Jersey Devils, Dube played for the Calgary Flames, Hart for the Philadelphia Flyers, and Formenton was playing in Switzerland.

The trial, which began in April and drew national attention, faced repeated disruptions, including a mistrial and two jury dismissals, before the case continued as a judge-alone trial.

Police had closed an initial investigation without charges in February 2019. However, the case was reopened in July 2022 following public outrage over reports that Hockey Canada used players’ registration fees to fund a private settlement with the complainant.

The scandal led the Canadian federal government to freeze Hockey Canada’s funding for 10 months. Several major sponsors also paused or cancelled deals with the organisation.

In response, Hockey Canada pledged to stop using the player-funded pool to settle sexual assault claims. The organisation’s CEO and board of directors resigned.

In 2023, Hockey Canada stated an independent panel had held a hearing to determine whether certain members of the 2018 junior team breached its code of conduct, and if so, what sanctions should follow.

The final report is under appeal and remains confidential.

Hockey Canada has not named the party who filed the appeal. In September, the panel adjourned the appeal hearing until the criminal trial was complete.

“To preserve the integrity of the ongoing appeal of the panel’s report, we are not able to comment further at this time,” Hockey Canada said in a statement following the verdict.