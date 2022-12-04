Gen (retd) Bajwa 'showed path' to Imran's PTI, says CM Elahi

Former prime minister Imran Khan meets Chief Minister Punjab Pervez Elahi and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi at the CM Office in Lahore on July 31, 2022. — Punjab CM Media Dept

Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi Sunday disclosed that the former chief of army staff (COAS) General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa asked the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) to back Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) when the vote of no confidence was moved against ex-prime minister Imran Khan in April.



CM Punjab's statement comes after his son and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi spoke about Gen (retd) Bajwa advising their party to support Khan.

In the run-up to the no-confidence motion, the Punjab chief minister said that both PTI and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) made offers to PML-Q; however, the party supported the former on General (retd) Bajwa's advice.

CM Elahi, in an interview with a private TV channel, endorsed a claim made by Moonis about the former COAS and said: "God changed our path at the last moment when they were heading towards PML-N and sent Gen (retd) Bajwa to show us the way."

He maintained that Gen (retd) Bajwa advised them that the path towards the Khan-led party is better for them.

Responding to a question, Elahi said that he received offers from both camps — PTI and PDM — but in line with the advice of the former army chief, his party preferred to choose Khan.

The chief minister maintained that his son Moonis also suggested siding with the PTI.

Khan accuses former COAS of betrayal

A day earlier, for the first time since spending three and a half years with former chief of army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the PTI chief said: "Giving extension to him [Gen Bajwa] was my biggest mistake."

“I would trust whatever ex-COAS General Bajwa said. I would tell him that both of us are [thinking about] the country; our purpose is one — to save the country,” Khan added.

The former prime minister added that he didn’t know how he was being lied to and betrayed.

“I knew during the last days and also received a report from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) about a game being played,” Khan said, adding that his informant from the IB would notify him verbally and not in writing following fears.

Accusing the ex-army chief of betrayal, Khan said that whenever he asked Bajwa about the conspiracy, he replied that they want continuity.

The former prime minister said that he complained to Bajwa that his allies were hinting that the army is forcing them to change their loyalty and you are saying that forces are "neutral".

He revealed that leaders from MQM-P and other parties had also told them about the ex-COAS Gen Bajwa’s role.

“We were astonished that they were telling me something else and we were getting other signals from there [allies],” Khan said.

Govt reprimands Khan

PM Shehbaz Sharif castigated PTI Chairman Khan for aiming to seek power even if it means undermining the country's foundations.

"Imran’s recent diatribe against parliamentary democracy is the latest in a series of attacks that fly in the face of how democracy functions in modern nation-states," the premier said in a tweet.

PM Shehbaz believes that his politics' sole aim was coming back into power through any means necessary.

"His (Khan's) politics is aimed at making his way to power even if it means undermining foundations this country stands on," the prime minister expressed.

Commenting on Khan deeming the extension to former chief of army staff a “big mistake”, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, earlier today asked: “If giving the extension was a mistake, then why was it offered again?”