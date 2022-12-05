Mehidy’s ‘memorable’ knock powers BD to thrilling ODI win

DHAKA: Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit an unbeaten 38 and put on a record tenth-wicket stand as Bangladesh edged out India by one wicket in a thrilling opening ODI on Sunday.
Chasing 187 for victory, the hosts fell to 136-9 before Mehidy and Mustafizur Rahman put together a 51 run partnership – Bangladesh´s best ever for the final wicket in a successful run chase – to achieve their target with 24 balls to spare in Dhaka.
Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 with the second match on Wednesday at the same venue.
Mehidy, coming in to bat at number eight, hit four fours and two sixes and survived a dropped catch by wicketkeeper KL Rahul on 15 to turn the match on its head.
Mehidy hit the winning runs in his 39-ball knock to trigger wild celebrations as the players came running onto the field and the home crowd erupted.
“This performance is really memorable for me,” said man of the match Mehidy.
Skipper Liton Das said he has “no words to describe this feeling” and congratulated Mehidy after he made a winning debut as ODI captain in the absence of the injured Tamim Iqbal.
Mustafizur scored 10 off 11 balls as he and Mehidy stood firm in the fourth-highest 10th wicket partnership in a successful ODI chase to record a famous win.
Shakib Al Hasan set up victory after his impressive bowling figures of 5-36 helped bowl out India for 186 in 41.2 overs despite Rahul´s 73 after Bangladesh elected to field first.
Bangladesh collapsed after a few good partnerships including a 48-run stand between Das and Shakib.
Spinner Washington Sundar got Das out for 41 and then Shakib to a stunning one-handed catch at extra cover by Virat Kohli.
Bangladesh suffered a double blow in successive balls when Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim fell after a 33-run stand for the fifth wicket.
Bangladesh looked to be cruising at 128-4 in the 35th over, but lost their way after Mahmudullah fell lbw to Shardul Thakur and then Mohammed Siraj bowled Mushfiqur.
Debutant fast bowler Kuldeep Sen came back to pick up two wickets in the first over of his second spell to send back Afif Hossain and Ebadot Hossain.
Siraj snapped up Hasan Mahmud for his third wicket but Mehidy, who also got one wicket with his off spin, did the unthinkable with Mustafizur for company.
“We bowled pretty well and kept them under pressure till the end. They held their nerves in the backend,” said India skipper Rohit Sharma.
“The genes are there, these guys grew up playing in such conditions. It is all about handling pressure. Hopefully, we change things around in the next game.”
Score Board
Bangladesh won the toss
India Innings:
Rohit (c) b Al Hasan 27
Dhawan b Miraz 7
Kohli c Das b Al Hasan 9
Iyer c †Rahim b Hossain 24
Rahul †c Haque b Hossain 73
Sundar c Hossain b Al Hasan 19
Ahmed c Al Hasan b Hossain 0
Thakur b Al Hasan 2
Chahar lbw b Al Hasan 0
Siraj c Mahmudullah b Hossain 9
Sen not out 2
Extras: (lb 1, nb 1, w 12) 14
Total:41.2 Ov 186
Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-48, 3-49, 4-92, 5-152, 6-153, 7-156, 8-156, 9-178, 10-186
Bowling: Rahman 7-1-19-0, Mahmud 7-1-40-0, Miraz 9-1-43-1, Al Hasan 10-2-36-5, Hossain 8.2-0-47-4
Bangladesh Innings:
Shanto c Sharma b Chahar 0
Das (c)c †Rahul b Sundar 41
Haque c Sundar b Siraj 14
Al Hasan c Kohli b Sundar 29
Rahim † b Siraj 18
Mahmudullah lbw b Thakur 14
Hossain c Siraj b Sen 6
Miraz not out 38
Hossain hit wicket b Sen 0
Mahmud lbw b Siraj 0
Rahman not out 10
Extras:(b 8, lb 1, nb 2, w 6) 17
Total:46 Ov 187/9
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-26, 3-74, 4-95, 5-128, 6-128, 7-134, 8-135, 9-136
Bowling: Chahar 8-1-32-1, Siraj 10-1-32-3, Sen 5-0-37-2, Ahmed 9-0-39-0, Sundar 5-0-17-2, Thakur 9-1-21-1
Match result: Bangladesh won by 1 wicket
Man of the Match: Mehidy Hasan
Umpires: Michael Gough, Tanvir Ahmed
